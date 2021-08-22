Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

PFG stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

