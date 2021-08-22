Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PCSA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. 16,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,404. The company has a market cap of $84.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.