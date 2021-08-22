Project Inverse Market Cap Hits $608,465.64 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $608,465.64 and $377,469.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00156935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.96 or 1.00258183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00925788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.79 or 0.06618716 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.