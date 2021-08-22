Project Inverse (XIV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $313,729.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $483,561.91 and $313,729.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

