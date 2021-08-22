Prometeus (PROM) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Prometeus has a total market cap of $320.97 million and $8.62 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $19.51 or 0.00040049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

