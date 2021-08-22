Provident Trust Co. Purchases 1,746 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $231.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.62. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

