Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. 632,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

