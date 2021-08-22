Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $100.66. 6,497,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,506,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

