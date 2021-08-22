Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

