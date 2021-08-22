Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.