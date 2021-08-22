Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 18.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

