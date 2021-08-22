Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 2,908 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 157,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

