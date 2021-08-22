PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

