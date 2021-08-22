PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.4% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.06. 560,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

