PRW Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Xylem comprises about 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

