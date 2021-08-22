PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. The company had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

