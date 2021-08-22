PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

