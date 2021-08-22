PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.6% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 792,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. 981,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

