PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PTC worth $36,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

PTC stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 471,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

