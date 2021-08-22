Public Index Network Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $8.91 million and $269,466.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00157609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,743.25 or 0.99886099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00916184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.53 or 0.06605757 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

