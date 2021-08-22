Public Mint Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $341,263.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057621 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

