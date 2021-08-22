PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $581,832.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

