Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.79 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $461.59 million and approximately $95.97 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00130375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.79 or 0.99871777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00912580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.06 or 0.06620243 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars.

