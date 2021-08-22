Pylon Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,742.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $6,742.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for $108.01 or 0.00221649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00130375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.79 or 0.99871777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00912580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.06 or 0.06620243 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

