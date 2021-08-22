Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $11.13 or 0.00022346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $8,900.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

