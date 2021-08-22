QASH (QASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $388,857.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. QASH has a total market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $388,857.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00810057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002107 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

