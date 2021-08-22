Qcash (QC) 1-Day Volume Hits $354.11 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.08 million and approximately $354.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.09 or 0.99659466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.15 or 0.00912643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.94 or 0.06557998 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

