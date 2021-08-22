QChi (QCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,183.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One QChi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QChi has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,183.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

