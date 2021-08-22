QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

