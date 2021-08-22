QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

