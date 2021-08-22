Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Quanex Building Products worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NX stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $765.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

