Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Reaches $0.0005

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $19,640.73 and $9.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00157448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,362.83 or 1.00053875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.34 or 0.00910761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.31 or 0.06555639 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

