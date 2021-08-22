QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.64 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $132.77 million and $6.64 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.36 or 0.00821512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00103130 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.