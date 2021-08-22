QuarkChain Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $138.27 million and $13.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00822219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.