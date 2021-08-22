QuickSwap Price Reaches $715.18 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $715.18 or 0.01467040 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $233.94 million and $21.84 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00130014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,625.83 or 0.99745380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00910255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.36 or 0.06599712 BTC.

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

