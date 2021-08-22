QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0147 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $507,380.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

