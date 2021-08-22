Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Cap of $657,516.57

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $657,516.57 and $26.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.