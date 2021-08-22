Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Volume Hits $322.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $640,311.85 and $322.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

