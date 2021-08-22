RAI Finance (RAI) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $33.86 million and $8.24 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00130375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00157998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.79 or 0.99871777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00912580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.06 or 0.06620243 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

