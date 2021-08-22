Rai Reflex Index 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.53 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $56.65 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00157448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,362.83 or 1.00053875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.34 or 0.00910761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.31 or 0.06555639 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,822,797 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.