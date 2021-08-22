Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.72 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $132.64 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.80 or 1.00124421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.00912355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06566107 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,695,504 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

