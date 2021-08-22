RAMP Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.91 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $116.84 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00804137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,902,282 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

