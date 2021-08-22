Rapids (RPD) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $335,112.06 and $87,481.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Rapids Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.