Ravencoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $79.35 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,484,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

