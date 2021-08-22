Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) One Day Volume Tops $3,566.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and $3,566.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00373242 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001640 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.00913182 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,092,233 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.