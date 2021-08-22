ReddCoin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $87.83 million and approximately $558,770.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,161.07 or 1.00046042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00537391 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.67 or 0.00930773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00359486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00071157 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004642 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

