Redwood Investments LLC Buys 602 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.