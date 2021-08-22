Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. 75,948,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $155.50 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

