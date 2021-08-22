Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,004 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,838 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 854,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,864. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

