Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 26,540 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of EnerSys worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $85.67. 249,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.